Once Upon A Time, the ABC fairytale drama series, will be back with a new episode of season 7 next Friday, October 13, at 8 PM EST. Episode 2 is tiled A Pirate's Life. It will revolve around Emma Swan and Captain Hook aka Killian Jones aka Rogers.
The viewers have already got a glimpse of Jennifer Morrison's character through the premiere episode. The sequel showed Colin O'Donoghue's character looking at a portrait of his lover in Lucy's storybook. The scene immediately captured the attention of Captain Swan fans and they started speculating about the demise of Swan.
Apparently, the scene description for the portrait hints at the big sacrifice made by Swan for her family. The fan favourite character seems to have put her life on the line to protect her lover Hook and her son Henry, according to Pop Sugar.
Since the official synopsis for Once Upon A Time season 7 episode 2, titled A Pirate's Life, is yet to be released, Captain Swan fans will have to wait until next Friday to know more about their favourite onscreen couple.
Meanwhile, the show creator Adam Horowitz urged the viewers to take a deep breath and relax during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. According to him, the creative team has managed to preserve the happy ending of Captain Swan shown in season 6 finale.
Here is how Horowitz explains the return of Emma Swan next week:
It's hard to say without spoiling, but what I can say to the fans is, "Take a deep breath, relax, it'll all be OK." You will understand in episode two what's going on, and we feel confident that we have figured out a way to preserve the happy ending that we've earned after six seasons of Once Upon a Time, but have launched this character in a new and fun chapter in their lives.
What we can say is the first six seasons of the show are very important to us. We know how important they are to the fans, and we do the best to honor that and make it a part of what we're doing going forward.