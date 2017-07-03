ABC fairytale drama Once Upon A Time will be back with season 7 by the end of September or the beginning of October. Since the last five seasons of the show were premiered towards the end of September, the fans are expecting the series to return in the last week of September.

The broadcasting network is yet to announce the release date for the upcoming season, but they have revealed that the new chapter will be airing at a different time slot. According to the network, the show will air on Fridays instead of its usual Sunday schedule.

"We've turned Friday into more of a destination for our fantasy and science fiction fans," Digital Spy quoted ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey.

Meanwhile, co-creator Eddy Kitsis stated that season 7 of Once Upon A Time will focus on the new adventurous journey of Captain Hook, Rumplestiltskin and The Evil Queen along with Henry.

"I would say that the main premise of the show is fairy-tale characters in the real world in search of their happy endings. That is going to continue next year with Henry in the lead. What we think is a new version and a new adventure," Kitsis told TV Guide.

ABC has released a short summary of the seventh season and the title of the premiere episode. Episode 1 of the upcoming season is titled Hyperion Heights and the synopsis is as below:

After six seasons, the residents of the Enchanted Forest face their greatest challenge yet as The Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla), Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue), and Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) join forces with a grown-up Henry Mills and his daughter Lucy on an epic quest to once again bring hope to their world and ours. Along the way, fairy tale characters new and old search for true love, find adventure, and once again take sides in the struggle of good against evil, as classic tales are once more twisted and reimagined.

The followers of the fairytale series might also get to know more about Henry's baby mother. She is described as a "strong-willed, independent woman with a no-nonsense sensibility and a warm heart at her core" in casting list, reported TV Line.