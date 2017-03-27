Faran Tahir is on a roll these days. The Pakistani-American actor's roles in various big budget movies such as Star Trek and Iron Man helped him make a mark for himself in Hollywood. And now he has managed to garner a strong fan-following among television viewers as well, thanks to landing guest spots on various popular dramas such as The Blacklist, How to Get Away With Murder, and Hawaii Five-0 among others.

Also read: The Walking Dead Season 7 finale death spoilers: Here's why Sasha is the next victim

Tahir has also been getting a lot of attention for his role as Captain Nemo in fantasy drama Once Upon A Time, with many viewers appreciating Tahir for portraying a different side of the character. Captain Nemo is often seen as an anti-hero who is considered cold, aloof and single-minded. But the Nemo in Once Upon a Time is empathetic, a character trait that is not often associated with Nemo.

Besides Once Upon a Time, Tahir will also be seen in 12 Monkeys, the science fiction drama inspired by Chris Marker's 1962 short film La Jetée. The drama will return to television with Season 3 in May and it will see Tahir playing Mallick, a soldier of the Army of the 12 Monkeys who resides in Titan.

Tahir refused to reveal much about his character during an interview with International Business Times India, but said he was a fan of the movie much before he was approached to play Mallick, whom Tahir described as "a time travelling assassin with his own agenda."

As for Season 3, viewers were given a hint of what to expect in the trailer that dropped in October last year. The clip, which showed the city of Titan as a wasteland, has generated a lot of buzz on social media and Tahir previews a "much darker, braver and extremely exciting" season. But he refused to give away much, saying: "Certain things we can't reveal at this point. Tune in and find out!"

Also underway for the 54-year-old actor is a movie titled Sara's Cell. Tahir has already begun filming for the movie, which is being directed by Kevin Shulman. The movie is about a celebrity reporter named Sara Brown who is held captive by terrorists, awaiting her beheading.

Tahir plays Asad, a CIA informant under cover whose son was killed during a covert operation.