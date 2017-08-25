Kerala's most auspicious festival, Onam, and Muslim festival Bakrid are just around the corner, and the festive season has always been considered a good time for the release of movies.

This year, four big-budget Malayalam movies have been scheduled to hit the theatres and are expected to perform well as it is a 10-day vacation in the South Indian state this time.

Also read: Vivegam fails to make any record on first day; unlikely to perform well

For Onam/Bakrid 2017, the tug of war at the Kerala box office will be between superstar Mohanlal, megastar Mammootty and young actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nivin Pauly, with their much-awaited flicks.

Also check: Kerala audience finds Thala Ajith's Vivegam just sound and fury

Here are the movies releasing for Onam/Bakrid festive season:

Velipadinte Pusthakam

After back-to-back blockbusters, Mohanlal is all set to enthral his fans with his next release, Velipadinte Pusthakam, which marks the maiden association of the superstar with hitmaker Lal Jose.

The versatile actor appears as Prof Michael Idikkula in the campus entertainer, which also has two other looks of the actor. Anna Rajan, Jude Anthony Joseph, Sarath Kumar, Arun Mathew, Salim Kumar, Siddique and Priyanka Nair form the ensemble cast of the entertainer, scripted by Benny P Nayarambalam.

Watch Entammede Jimmikki Kammal song

The advance booking for Mohanlal's movie has already started at Regal Cinemas in Kozhikode. It is expected to be released in over 200 screens on the opening day in Kerala.

The makers are also planning for a simultaneous release in the UAE-GCC area, where Malayalam movies get stupendous response from the audience.

The movie is the production venture of Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirwad Cinemas, and hits theatres on August 31 as one of the first Onam/Bakrid releases of the year.

Adam Joan

Velipadinte Pusthakam is likely to face tough competition from Prithviraj Sukumaran's Adam Joan, because both movies are releasing on August 31.

The young star plays the titular rich planter Adam Joan Pothen, who falls in love with Emy, played by actress Mishti, who makes her debut in Malayalam with the movie.

Bhavana will be seen in a brief appearance as Swetha in Adam Joan, which also has Narain, Rahul Madhav, Siddique, Jaya Menon in pivotal roles.

Watch: Prithviraj strikes a chord with a soulful melody; here's the live recording video

Helmed and written by Jinu Abraham, Adam Joan has songs composed by Deepak Dev that have already impressed the audience. Prithviraj has also lent his voice for a soulful melody in the movie, and the track has received positive response from his fans.

Pullikkaran Staraa

Megastar Mammootty's comedy entertainer Pullikkaran Staraa, with a total duration of 2 hours and 12 minutes, recently bagged a 'U' certificate from the regional censor board.

The Shyamdhar directorial has Mammootty playing an instructor named Rajakumaran who comes to a teacher's training institute in Kochi.

The unexpected incidents in his life form the gist of the film, which also has Deepti Sati, Innocent, Asha Sarath, Dileesh Pothan and Hareesh Perumanna as important characters.

Check Pullikkaran Staraa location photos

The advance ticket booking for the megastar's movie has been started for six shows at Regal Cinemas in Kozhikode. It will be hitting screens on September 1 as an Onam/Bakrid release in Kerala.

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela

Young star Nivin Pauly is back again with a family romantic entertainer Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which is the directorial venture of Althaf Salim of Premam fame.

The movie has bagged a clean 'U' certificate from the regional censor board, and has Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, Shanthi Krishna, Ahaana Krishna, Srinda Arhaan, Siju Wilson, Krishna Sankar, Sharafudheen, Saiju Kurup and Dileesh Pothan in significant roles.

Meet all the characters in Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela [PHOTOS]

The two-hour-12-minute movie, produced by Nivin under the banner Pauly Jr Pictures, is slated for an all India release on September 1.