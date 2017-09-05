Pranav Mohanlal, actresses Anusree and Aditi Ravi and other crew members had a blast on the sets of Aadhi at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad this Onam. The video of the stars, clad in mundu, the traditional attire of Kerala, has created quite a buzz on social media.

Jeethu Joseph, director of Aadhi, shared the videos of the celebration at the location. Going by the visuals, Pranav, who used to keep himself away from the limelight, has shed all inhibitions and impresses all with his dance moves.

Aadhi is eagerly awaited by movie buffs, especially because Pranav, son of actor Mohanlal, is making his grand Mollywood entry as the hero in the film.

The videos show that the Onam bash on the sets of Aadhi was like a flash mob, beginning with a traditional Thiruvathira dance by Anusree and Aditi Ravi along with Jeethu's wife Linta, daughter Katina. Two assistant directors of the film Reshma and Dona also joined in, all clad in shirt and mundu.

Then, they started shaking leg to the recent hit song Entammede Jimikki Kammal from the Mohanlal-starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam. It was followed by Shah Rukh Khan's popular Lungi dance. Pranav joined the group for the songs Jimikki Kammal and Lungi dance, giving a special treat on the auspicious occasion of Thiruvonam.

Watch the videos here:

Meanwhile, Jeethu has revealed that the team will be at Ramoji Film City for almost 12 days for filming Aadhi. The movie is the production venture of Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirwad Cinemas and is expected to hit the screens later this year.

Pranav, who has bagged the Kerala State Film Award for best child artiste in 2002 for his performance in Punarjini, also worked as an associate director of Jeethu for the films Life of Josutty and Papanasam. He has also appeared in a cameo role in Mohanlal's Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded in 2009.