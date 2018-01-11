It's been just a week since OnePlus kicked off the Android Oreo beta testing for the OnePlus 5T and going by the recent incidents, the company will take little more than a month to release the public version.

Earlier in the month, OnePlus halted the Android Oreo deployment for the generic OnePlus 5 owing to bugs, which affected the performance of the device. Just a few days back, it resumed the roll-out with glitch-free newer version.

For OnePlus 5T, the phone-maker, in a bid to avoid public backlash, is most likely to take more time to perform more stringent tests, so that there will no issues after the software gets rolled out to the device.

If you are not ready to wait for the official Android Oreo update, then custom ROMs are the only avenue to experience the Google's latest software first hand.

There are several custom ROMs in the Internet, among them OmniROM is one of the best out there. In addition to Google Android Oreo feature, it offers personalised options, themes, wallpapers and more.

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with several new features including Rescue Party feature, which helps device to recover from constant bootloops and also additional enhancement in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malwares in application, camera photo taking improvements, performance optimisation and latest security patch.

Android also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

It also significantly reduces the booting time, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the back ground, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets.

Prerequisites (things to remember before installing Custom ROM):

This new OmniROM [official] Android 8.1.0 Oreo firmware has to be installed on the OnePlus 5T aka mido model only; if tried on other devices, it might get bricked [To check your device model: Go to Settings >> About phone >> model number]

Make sure the device is rooted before going forward for custom ROM installation

Installation of custom ROM requires clearing of memory in the smartphone, so make sure to back all the data by installing TWRP in the smartphone.

Make sure to install USB drivers on the PC, or else your smartphone (OnePlus 5T) will not be recognised by the computer.

Make sure the device has more than 80 percent battery, or else there is a chance for smartphone getting temporarily bricked if the installation process is interrupted mid-way.

If you face force close, go to Settings >> Setupwizard >> Give permission

Though installing custom ROM improves the device's performance and UI experiences, it makes the company warranty void and they will no longer be liable to provide updates in future [users can restore warranty by flashing the device with stock-ROM].

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by a person with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Tutorial: Step-by-step installation guide of OmniROM [official] Android Oreo (weekly) on OnePlus 5T via TWRP (Team Win Recovery Project):

Step 1: Download OmniROM Android 8.1.0 Oreo [official] custom ROM on your PC.

[Scroll to find the downloadable files]

Step 2: Connect OnePlus 5T to the computer

Step 3: Place the Android Oreo ROM into the phone's storage memory.

[Note: Users are advised to paste the .zip file in the storage root folder, not in any other folder.]

Step 4: Turn off device and disconnect it from PC

Step 5: Perform Recovery mode sorties by long pressing Volume (Down) + Power buttons

Step 6: Once entering the TWRP settings menu, clear phone's memory (full) by selecting 'Wipe' option. Once done, select – 'Swipe to Factory Reset' perform factory reset

Step 7: Return to TWRP settings and tap 'Install' by the selecting .Zip file in the phone's memory downloaded from PC

Step 8: Come back to TWRP menu setting to approve the installation by tapping 'Swipe to Confirm Flash'

Step 9: Flashing of the custom ROM begins and after few minutes, a message 'Successful' appears on the screen, thus completing installation.

Step 10: If faced with boot loop problem, navigate back to TWRP settings, and select 'Wipe cache/dalvik'. This procedure will help resolve any issue with regard to custom ROM installation

Downloadable files:

OmniROM [official] Android Oreo 8.1.0 for OnePlus 5T: HERE (Weekly)

Md5sum: HERE

USB Driver: HERE

[Credits: OmniROM Developer Community]