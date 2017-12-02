The makers of the longest running Hindi TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai surely know how to keep the viewers hooked to the series. The lead pair, Kartik and Naira, played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, respectively, has a massive fan base and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to cash in on their popularity.

The team including Mohsin and Shivangi along with Rishi Dev and Mohena Singh (aka Naksh and Keerti), recently shot a romantic sequence in the beautiful locales of Greece.

While several pictures and videos from the romantic shoot have surfaced online, it has been revealed that Mohsin and Shivangi turned out to be real heroes when they braved the extreme cold weather and shot in ice-cold water for three days.

Yes, you read it right! Mohsin and Naira were expected to shoot in cold water for three days but when the production house tried to change the sequence for their comfort, the lead pair insisted that they didn't creatively compromise. Mohsin and Naira's dedication earned them applause from the entire team.

"It was commendable that both Shivangi and Mohsin did three sequences in three days which required them to be in extremely cold water and weather," Rajan Shahi, the producer and director of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, told the Times of India.

"We decided to change the sequence for their comfort but once they got to know they insisted that we do not creatively compromise and did all the three sequences. Seeing their enthusiasm and commitment, they received a huge applause from the entire team," he added.