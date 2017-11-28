Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV says that Ivanka Trump, daughter of US president Donald Trump, is not a suitable person to head the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 in Hyderabad.

Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 is being held in Hyderabad, India, and 1,500 delegates from 150 countries are attending it. The government has decked up Hyderabad for the global event.

Meanwhile, RGV made some remarks about Ivanka visit on his Facebook page. In a series of posts, he wrote: "If Ivanka Trump was fat and ugly would there have been so much hungama? ...Just asking. I think all mosquito infected areas in Hyderabad should petition Ivanka Trump to come to their areas so that government will demolish mosquitoes in their areas too."

Meanwhile, the filmmaker he also took a dig at Ivanka Trump, who is also an advisor to US president Donald Trump. RGV opined that she is not capable enough to head the US delegation to such a big entrepreneurship summit.

"I am too illiterate to understand the ramifications of the global entrepreneurship summit in Hyderabad, But if she's the principal advisor to the dumbest president ever then I don't understand why she should be considered smart enough to head an event like this ...but having said that I admit she's got an awesome figure much better than any of the other leaders attending the summit."

"I think Ivanka Trump should be given 3 special jury Nandi awards for the best international figure, Best wholesome family beauty and above all Miss World Leader. Ivanka Trump might be arrogantly thinking that she's very beautiful but she will be shocked when she see's KCR who is more beautiful than her. I will take a bet that if Ivanka Trump and KCR stand next to each other no one will look at Ivanka," he concluded.