Taylor Swift posted some major throwback to her lovestruck "Speak now" days with her new single 'Gorgeous'. As expected, her fans and followers engaged in the heavy duty of trying to speculate who the song could be about, and Twitter seems to think it's definitely Taylor's current beau, Joe Alwyn.

Also read: Did Nicki Minaj diss Taylor Swift hours after fuelling Nas dating rumours? [PHOTOS]

This is the third song from her upcoming album, Reputation, and while the queen of clapbacks showed her ruthless, fierce side with the first song – Look What You Made Me Do, this song is the more lovey-dovey definition of what millennials call the heart eye emoji.

Needless to mention, but it only took a few hours for fans worldwide to indulge in their fixation over what Taylor song is about whom, and they all seem to have reached a unanimous conclusion: Joe Alwyn.

Even though fans also believed that Joe was the inspiration behind Ready For It, but the lyrics of Gorgeous have a stronger inclination towards the British actor. Especially the part where she talks about "ocean blue eyes" – fans can't help but notice the obvious resemblance to Joe's eyes. Coincidence? We think not!

Ok so Tay Tay definitely talking about #JoeAlwyn in #Gorgeous ! No? — JUst DaY DReamiN (@Shawty4Short) October 20, 2017

Taylor Swift's new song "Gorgeous" is the realistic twenty-something love child of "Enchanted" and "Teardrops on my Guitar" pic.twitter.com/wG9CSdccDb — Izzy Kornman (@izzykornman) October 20, 2017

‘You make me so happy’ thank you @josalw THANK YOU for making our sunshine happy I can’t even ??? #Gorgeous pic.twitter.com/eI7s54K84F — ShaniaRepuTAYtion? (@swiftiespeaking) October 20, 2017

GORGEOUS IS ABOUT NO ONE OTHER THAN JOE ALWYN — Regina Philange? (@SwiftieAditi) October 20, 2017

#GORGEOUS is about joe alwyn guys deal with it — cleve (@cleveageee) October 20, 2017

"You make me so happy it turns back to sad/ There's nothing I hate more than what I can't have." – is Taylor hinting at a possible drama unfolding in her romance with Alwyn, though? People magazine had confirmed in May that the 27-year-old singer was dating Joe.

Catch the full song here!

Taylor has been largely away from the limelight made it difficult to conclude much. However, it turns out that in all that time away from being in the public eyes, Taylor was concentrating on her secret, private life with the 26-year-old actor.

Back in August, sources had confirmed to People magazine that the couple is still "very happy together" to be off the public eye. "Her decision to keep her relationship with Joe quiet is making her happy," said the source. "They have been getting to know each other slowly without any pressure."

Doesn't fit the feed but it's so fucking adorable literally she looks so happy and like peaceful in her happiness and media needs to leave her alone #taylorswift #taylorandjoe #taylorswiftandjoealwyn #taylorswiftreputation #reputation #reputationera A post shared by 1989 Reasons To Love Taylor (@holytaylorground) on Oct 15, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

Further confirming their romance, Taylor recently surprised a UK fan by sneaking up on her live-stream and later, delivering a package of merchandise personally, accompanied by Joe's brother Patrick.

Speaking of their romance brings us back to the song and the hilarious mention of Taylor's beloved cats, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson take the cake. "Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats, alone, unless you wanna come along."

It's official. This tweet is certified and proven correct!