Vaani Kapoor, who recently pulled off a sizzling dance tribute in a reboot of Ni Main Yaar Manana Ni -- a classic chartbuster from Yash Chopra's cult film Daag, has made someone upset and it's none other than – Lata Mangeshkar.

In a conversation with DNA, Lata Mangeshkar said: "I haven't heard this new version. Nor would I want to hear it. So, I wouldn't want to comment on it. But in principle, I've always been opposed to remixes and cover versions of classics. They shouldn't be touched.

"So many of Pancham's, Madan Mohan's and Laxmikant-Pyarelal's songs have been tampered with; beats and lyrics are modified. It's like rooms being added or removed from the Taj Mahal. These composers knew what they were doing. I don't think their efforts need any boosting."

"This was a special song because it was done in a robust khula-galaa Bhangra style that my sister Asha (Bhosle) specialises in. I was wondering if I was right for it. But it turned out to be a superhit in Daag," she added.

For those who don't know, Vaani Kapoor's music video is the remixed version of Lata Mangeshkar's classic Ni Main Yaar Manana Ni Chahe Log Boliyan Bole song. The song has been sung by Yashita Sharma and remixed by Hitesh Modak.

This dance number from Yash Chopra's Daag (1973) filmed on Padma Khanna and another dancer identified as 'Aruna' was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Minoo Purushottam.