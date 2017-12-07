Katrina Kaif, who will be seen pulling off some high-octane action sequences in Tiger Zinda Hai, recently escaped a major car accident.

While shooting for a chase sequence in Morocco, Katrina's car crashed into a wall, but she somehow managed to escape without any serious injuries.

"In Morocco, this particular shot involved driving a super-fast car in the narrow by-lanes that the city of Medina is famous for. These tiny lanes make it nearly impossible to navigate. I did train for a fair bit, but during a crucial scene I ended up crashing a car onto a wall," Katrina said in a statement.

Although the actress could have ended up with serious injuries, on a lighter note, she said, "While I could have been injured, the crew was more worried about the super expensive camera mounted on my vehicle. But the good news is, I didn't get hurt and got the shot right in the next take."

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai will present Katrina not just as a glamour doll, but she will be seen throwing some kicks and punches. The trailer introduced Kat charging towards the antagonist with a gun in hand.

The film is one of the most awaited flicks of this year. Slated to be released on December 22, Tiger Zinda Hai will have a good dose of action as well as romance between the lead characters.