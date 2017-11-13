Esha Gupta has landed herself in hospital. She posted a picture on Instagram to explain what happened.

The caption reads as: "All is well in my homeland.. when youre a big baller guess it's universes sign to tell you to pause, cus there is something even bigger coming..wanna say a big thank you to my GBF @pratapsimon for being there for me. And my other bbay family for stressing out. Thank you all for your love, shall recover soon.. (ps to y'all,let's plan the weekend) and @hautenehagupta please don't stress me I love you." [sic.]

Well, get well soon Esha.

Esha Gupta, who has always managed to break the internet with her sizzling pictures, was recently on the cover of GQ India's November 2017 issue. And there's no doubt that the actress completely nailed her sultry avatar to the T.

Esha Gupta, who has now become the next sex siren of Bollywood, was seen oozing her oomph in a bikini photoshoot. Esha has undoubtedly turned on the heat with her sensuous avatar that is enough the even melt the ice. And it looks like the actress is the only reason behind the global warming.

This year, Esha appeared in Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho and Commando 2 alongside Vidyut Jammwal. However, both of them did average business at the box office.

Just a regular sun bathing day #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 11, 2017 at 3:43am PST

Recently, Esha was in the news for her nude photoshoot which took the internet by storm. She was slut-shamed for the same by the trolls who even schooled the actress for her choice of clothes. However, the actress remained unperturbed by the negative comments and continued to treat her fans with her sexy pictures on her Instagram.

“Here’s looking at you kid” #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

On the work front, Esha will be next seen in Hera Pheri 3 and Aankhen 2 which are both in the pipeline for a long time now.