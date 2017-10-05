Deepika Padukone's latest Padmavati poster has been going viral on social media since its release, but her latest ramp walk was a total disappointment.

Her makeup is right, her hair is fine, as she chose to keep it classy and simple with a loose bun and red lipstick, but we are wondering what went wrong with the outfit?

Deepika didn't impress us as the showstopper for Gauri and Nainika's Spring Summer 2018 collection. Don't you agree?

Wearing a floor-length white and pink ruffled gown, she looks nothing less than a flower bouquet.

While some feel that she looks like a doll or a princess, we believe a lot could have been done with the theme with Deepika.

The show took place in the national capital at the Kiran Nadar museum.

Considering that Deepika is a fashion icon, we hope to see her nail the next look.

On the professional front, Deepika will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic Padmavati, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The lady's look has been a topic of discussion as Deepika is sporting a unibrow for the first time.

The Padmavati actress will also join Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in Shah Rukh Khan's untitled dwarf movie. Anushka and Katrina have a past with Deepika. Deepika's current boyfriend, Ranveer Singh, was Anushka's ex, while Katrina's former beau, Ranbir Kapoor, was Deepika's ex too.

Thus, fans are grateful to Shah Rukh and the director to bring these three ladies in one movie. A source close to the project told DNA: "While Katrina and Anushka have been shooting for the film, Deepika shot for the guest appearance recently."

Earlier, we had also told you how Kangana Ranaut has attacked Deepika Padukone by saying that she 'talks meaningless'.