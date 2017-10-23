Let us have a moment of silence in the memory of the chilling cold stares of cult leader Charles Manson, because there's a new Charles Manson in town and he's killing it with his adorable charm!

The FX anthology series American Horror Story seems to get murkier with each season, and this current seventh one – Cult – is undoubtedly the grittiest, most layered one so far. From clown phobias to Trump obsessions, it does get scary in all the right, existential ways.

Yet co-creator of the show, Ryan Murphy brings in elements to lighten up the atmosphere every now and then, and in recent updates, he has posted the most adorable photo of Evan Peters, a veteran alum of the show, in his latest avatar of Charles Manson.

Dressed as the notorious cult leader Manson, who haunted Southern California of the 60's, we are sure Evan will kill the role with his signature style and innate ability to adapt any character at all, but this snapshot was just too much to handle!

"Evan Peters or Charles Manson?" Murphy's photo caption read. In frame, there's Evan with shoulder length hair, a sketchy unibrow, a malicious gleam in his eyes and his tongue slightly protruding. Just the right amount of cheeky to make you wonder how dark the character is going to get!

Evan Peters or Charles Manson? A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Oct 19, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

So far Evan has been playing the role of Kai Anderson in this season, his second negative role on the entire series. While Kai is the infamous cult leader recruiting clowns and feeding on people's weaknesses, it was only expected that the Manson reference would come around eventually.

Evan himself had spoken up about the wows and woes of playing a cult leader on-screen. "It's tragic and fun and scary to watch Kai's power get strong and stronger and stronger with the lack of sanity and empathy he has. It gets pretty terrifying", he told Entertainment Weekly.

Cheesin hard. @ahsfx #ahscult ??@johnnygray5. Also that was first day of shooting. A post shared by Evan Peters (@evanpeters) on Oct 3, 2017 at 10:43pm PDT

But that isn't all; Evan has also played the character of pop icon Andy Warhol in this week's episode, and is supposed to portray David Koresh and Jim Jones too, as the season unfolds. No wonder Ryan Murphy can't help gushing about how this season has revealed Evan's true talent.

In an interview to IndieWire, Murphy claimed, "For Evan, it's been a great challenge. We pushed him to the limit." Not that we are complaining. There's hardly any scope to when Evan peters is handling the situation!

Here's the promo for episode 7. Stay tuned to see the horror unfold!