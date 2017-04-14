Indian Army personnel are believed to have used a Kashmiri man as a shield to deter stone-pelters in Jammu and Kashmir, a video of which has emerged online. Stone-pelters have posed serious problems for India's security forces, often turning up at locations where the forces are engaged in encounters with terrorists.

Their actions have prompted several top people in the security establishment to warn that stone-pelters would not only be considered terrorists if they interfered in India's anti-terrorist activities, but also that they would be committing suicide if they intervened or made their presence felt during anti-terrorist operations.

The video claims to show an approach used by the Indian Army to deter stone-pelters and has already drawn ire from National Conference leader and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who first tweeted the photos and then the video of the incident.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Gundipora village in Beerwah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. Omar is an MLA from Beerwah. He has said the incident requires "urgent inquiry." The video is currently leading to massive outrage on social media.

Here's the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!! pic.twitter.com/qj1rnCVazn — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

Abdullah then went on to challenge news outlets to "go ballistic" over the incident. He also said in a series of tweets that while he understood the outrage over the video of a CRPF jawan being heckled and physically abused, he was "also outraged that the video of the youth on the jeep won't generate the same anger."

This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!!!! #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/bqs4YJOpJc — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

Ma'am seriously?You are going to use that video to justify this action. So we should expect no better from the army than from stone pelters? https://t.co/gUClpGBYDq — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

Let's see channels going ballistic &having discussions with outraged panelists now. Probably not since "Kashmir is ours" hell with Kashmiris — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017