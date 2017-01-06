Veteran actor Om Puri, who made a mark in Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, English, Telugu and Urdu movies, breathed his last on January 6. The 66-year-old legendary artiste died of heart attack on Friday morning.
The Padma Shri-recipient, who began his acting career with the Marathi film Ghashiram Kotwal in 1976, did numerous memorable roles during his 40 years in the profession.
Om Puri was last seen on screen in the Malayalam horror movie, Aadupuliyattam, which was helmed by Kannan Thamarakkulam. The veteran star received positive response from the audience for playing the role of Yogendra Muni, alongside Jayaram. "Rest In Peace Sir.. Big loss to the country.. Will never forget those moments [sic]," actor Jayaram posted on Facebook.
The demise of Om Puri has shocked the entire film fraternity, as well as politicians and other dignitaries of the country, who have been posting condolence messages on social media.
Here are the messages of South Indian celebrities:
Kamal Haasan
So long Omji. Prided myself on being his friend peer & admirer. Who dare say my Om Puri is no more ? He lives through his work.
Dulquer Salmaan
Extremely shocked and sad to hear about the passing of the legend, Om Puri :( Will forever be a huge fan !
Hansika Motwani
Rip #ompuri ji .
Rana Daggubati
Extremely saddened to hear the news of Mr. Om Puri. Worked with him on Ghazi. Such a passionate actor with immense love for the craft. RIP
Allari Naresh
He said "Actors are just soldiers who follow commands."and today we lost a captain,the one who broke all conventional boundaries #RIPOmPuri
Rakul Preet
Such a huge loss to d society. An amazing person n an actor beyond excellence .Will miss his presence. RIP Om Puri sir. Gone too soon.
Arvind Swami
RIP #OmPuri An actor who broke through many barriers with his performances #talent #sincerity.
Khushbu Sundar
Very sad to hear the demise of a wonderful actor #OmPuri..May his soul rest in peace..
Venkat Prabhu
RIP #ompuri
Poonam Kaur
Rahul Ravindran
Ardh Satya will always be the first film that comes to my mind when his name is taken. What a powerhouse performance. RIP Om Puri
Vennela Kishore
RIP Om Puri Sir
G Sriniwasa Kumar
RIP #OMPURI sir, Great actor
BVS Ravi
The man who made d silverscreen worth watching awestruck wid his appearance #OmPuri my fav #Arthsatya man, Good bye-
Nora Fatehi
Rest in peace Om puri ji.... sad to hear this