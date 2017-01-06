Veteran actor Om Puri, who made a mark in Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, English, Telugu and Urdu movies, breathed his last on January 6. The 66-year-old legendary artiste died of heart attack on Friday morning.

The Padma Shri-recipient, who began his acting career with the Marathi film Ghashiram Kotwal in 1976, did numerous memorable roles during his 40 years in the profession.

Om Puri was last seen on screen in the Malayalam horror movie, Aadupuliyattam, which was helmed by Kannan Thamarakkulam. The veteran star received positive response from the audience for playing the role of Yogendra Muni, alongside Jayaram. "Rest In Peace Sir.. Big loss to the country.. Will never forget those moments [sic]," actor Jayaram posted on Facebook.

The demise of Om Puri has shocked the entire film fraternity, as well as politicians and other dignitaries of the country, who have been posting condolence messages on social media.

Here are the messages of South Indian celebrities:

Kamal Haasan

So long Omji. Prided myself on being his friend peer & admirer. Who dare say my Om Puri is no more ? He lives through his work.

Dulquer Salmaan

Extremely shocked and sad to hear about the passing of the legend, Om Puri :( Will forever be a huge fan !

Hansika Motwani

Rip #ompuri ji .

Rana Daggubati ‏

Extremely saddened to hear the news of Mr. Om Puri. Worked with him on Ghazi. Such a passionate actor with immense love for the craft. RIP

Allari Naresh

He said "Actors are just soldiers who follow commands."and today we lost a captain,the one who broke all conventional boundaries #RIPOmPuri

Rakul Preet

Such a huge loss to d society. An amazing person n an actor beyond excellence .Will miss his presence. RIP Om Puri sir. Gone too soon.

Arvind Swami

RIP #OmPuri An actor who broke through many barriers with his performances #talent #sincerity.

Khushbu Sundar

Very sad to hear the demise of a wonderful actor #OmPuri..May his soul rest in peace..

Venkat Prabhu

RIP #ompuri

Poonam Kaur

Rahul Ravindran

Ardh Satya will always be the first film that comes to my mind when his name is taken. What a powerhouse performance. RIP Om Puri

Vennela Kishore

RIP Om Puri Sir

G Sriniwasa Kumar

RIP #OMPURI sir, Great actor

BVS Ravi

The man who made d silverscreen worth watching awestruck wid his appearance #OmPuri my fav #Arthsatya man, Good bye-

Nora Fatehi ‏