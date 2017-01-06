Om Puri's death has shocked his fans and the Bollywood fraternity. The veteran Bollywood actor suffered a massive heart attack and breathed his last on Friday, January 6.

Om Puri was currently shooting for Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight, which is directed by Kabir Khan. Puri was set to play a Muslim Gandhian in the movie and a few scenes involving Puri were left to be shot. With this, it is not known if the makers would replace him or manage to complete it by tweaking his character.

However, when India.com contacted Kabir's wife, Mini Mathur, asking her about the same, she confirmed that Puri will remain an integral part of the film. She said the untimely death of the legend has shocked them.

"Kabir and I are in shock about Omji's sudden death. Just two weeks ago he was shooting with us. He plays a very important role in the film and that will remain an integral part of the film," she told the website, adding: "Om Puri was such a stellar performer, Kabir too is incredibly fond of him and the warmest person we have known. We are shocked with the news because he was doing fine just a few weeks ago."

Both Kabir and Mini also took to their Twitter handle to express their shock and grief over the sudden death of the senior actor.

Besides Tubelight, Puri will also be seen in upcoming British-Indian historical drama, Viceroy's House, directed by Gurinder Chadha. The film, which is set to release in March 2017, is based on the inside life at the viceroy's house in 1947 during the partition of India.