The Indian film industry lost one of the most talented actors, Om Puri, on January 6. The veteran actor, who is known for the cult films like Arohan and Ardh Satya, breathed his last on Friday morning.

Puri died of a massive heart attack early Friday at his residence in Mumbai. The actor will be cremated on Friday evening at the Oshiwara electric crematorium in Mumbai. He is survived by his estranged wife Nandita Puri and son Ishaan.

Although the actor is no longer with us to entertain audiences, he left the public with plenty of quotes to inspire them. Take a look at his few inspirational quotes:

"I feel even old people can do a nice love story, but here we don't make that kind of films. In the West, such films are being made and they make a nice romance, which is more like compassion."

"Fat noses have no place in the Hindi film industry. But it is not so in the West - otherwise, Anthony Quinn would have never been an actor."

"I was very sensitive to the environment around, and this disparity in people, seeing beggars and laborers not paid well, used to disturb me. So these emotions in these roles came very naturally to me."

"The fact is I like Mumbai less and less. My son says, 'Baba, let's go for a drive', and I tell him, 'Where's the fun of a drive in this place?' You get caught in a million traffic jams, and you spend time cooped in your car with all that mad cacophony around you."

"Actors are just soldiers who follow commands."

"When I was at school, I wanted to join the army. At college, I started acting in college plays, and it became a kind of addiction. I was very shy when I was at school, but the plays seemed to give voice to my feelings."

"When Nandita expressed a desire to write about me, I couldn't stop her because she's my wife, but she has forgotten who she is."

"Meeting Helen Mirren was a fabulous experience. I had played it out in my mind, how I should greet her when we would be introduced. But the way we met was funny because I just didn't recognise her!"

"Every person wants to stretch himself and widen his audience. Since Hollywood has got more exposure and is shown all over the world, it's obvious that every actor would want to do an English film and explore himself."