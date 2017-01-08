The makers of Akkineni Nagarjuna's Om Namo Venkatesaya (ONK) will hold a grand audio launch function in Hyderabad on Sunday. The music release function will be streamed live on YouTube.

Om Namo Venkatesaya is a devotional biopic based on the life of Hathiram Bhavaji. Besides direction, K Raghavendra Rao has written the screenplay for the movie while JK Bharavi penned the story. On his Twitter handle, K Raghavendra Rao confirmed the songs of the movie will be released on the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadasi today.

Om Namo Venkatesaya has 12 beautiful soundtracks and MM Keeravani, who has composed music for many devotional films, has scored the music. The producers of the film have already published the list of tracks on the official Twitter handle of Om Namo Venkatesaya. They have also posted the link to its live streaming video. (Click the above mentioned video to watch the event live).

The audio launch of Om Namo Venkatesaya will be held at Hitex in Hyderabad. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm on Sunday. The makers have made a grand arrangement for its music release function. Besides the cast and crew, several leading celebs from the Telugu film industry are expected to attend this event.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is thrilled about the songs of Om Namo Venkatesaya and he took to his Twitter account this morning to share his excitement. The actor wrote: "Looking fwd to a wnderful musical concert by @mmkeeravaani for #OmNamoVenkatesaya this eveng/his soulful music brings tears of joy 2 my eyes.

Lahari Music has acquired the music rights of Om Namo Venkatesaya and will release the songs of the movie on its official YouTube channel. The boss of the music lebel posted its YouTube link on its Twitter handle and wrote: "On the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, we are releasing the audio of #OmNamoVenkatesaya today. Subscribe & Enjoy."