Akkineni Nagarjuna's Om Namo Venkatesaya opened to an average response at the worldwide box office on Friday. The second day didn't see any improvement in the box office collection either.

Om Namo Venkatesaya is a devotional movie directed by K Raghavendra Rao. The duo's previous devotional films like Shirdi Sai, Sri Ramadasu, Annamayya were huge hits. The success of these movies had generated a lot of hype for Om Namo Venkatesaya. Its promos had also impressed the viewers. The movie was expected to start with a bang at the box office.

But the Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer clashed with the dubbed version of Suriya's Singam 3 (Yamudu 3), which hit theatres on February 9, a day before Om Namo Venkatesaya's release. The film, which had to split screens with Yamudu 3, opened to an average response at the ticket counters on February 10.

Om Namo Venkatesaya collected approximately Rs 4.10 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie earned Rs 2.40 crore for its global distributors on its opening day. The film received positive talks from viewers and critics and the word of mouth was expected to rocket its business on Saturday.

However, the strong word of mouth failed to translate into big bucks for the K Raghavendra Rao directorial. Om Namo Venkatesaya is estimated to have collected Rs 2 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Saturday, taking its two-day collection to Rs 6.10 crore gross. The film is estimated to have earned Rs 3.60 crore for its distributors.

The makers have fetched Rs 33.65 crore from the global theatrical rights of Om Namo Venkatesaya, but the film struggled to recover even 10 percent of the investment for the distributors. Here are the details of its distribution rights and the earnings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. All figures are in Rs, crore. These are ballpark figures.