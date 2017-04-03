Sakshi Malik, who became the first female wrestler to win an Olympic bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, got married to fellow wrestler Satyawart Kadian in Rohtak on Sunday. Sakshi had not disclosed any details about the wedding at all, but she did reveal a few images on her social media account right before the ceremony.

Sakshi's father Sukhbir Malik spoke about how the two wrestlers met and fell in love saying it was a love-cum-arranged marriage.

"They met through various wrestling competitions and are wonderful wrestlers each. After Sakshi told us about Satyawart, we found him to be a very nice person and we fixed their marriage. It's a love-cum-arranged marriage. Hum yehi umeed karte hai ki shaadi hone ke baad mein zydaa mehnat karenge bachhe," Hindustan Times quoted Sukhbir Malik as saying.

While Sakshi came under the spotlight after she became the first woman wrestler from India to win an Olympic medal defeating Aisuluu Tynybekova, her husband has a different story. Though he has not come close to achieving the feat she has, Kadian won the bronze medal in the 2010 Youth Olympics.

He then went on to win a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and this is where Sakshi and Satyawart met. She said their love for the sport of wrestling is what brought them close.

"We are from Rohtak. We met and bonded through our common love for wrestling. He's very supportive. It's a great feeling that we both are taking part in several competitions and are receiving accolades for the same; there couldn't be a happier feeling than this. We often give tips to each other to improve our wrestling techniques," Sakshi Malik was quoted as saying.

While the details of her marriage were kept a secret, here are some pictures Sakshi shared on her social media account.

The likes of Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal and Dipa Karmakar also wished the newly married couple the best of luck.

Wish you a very happy married life @SakshiMalik . Couldn't make it because of IPL camp. Best wishes for a life of joy and no kushti at home — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 2 April 2017

Congratulations @SakshiMalik shaadi par. Happy married life apko aur satyawart ko :) — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) 3 April 2017