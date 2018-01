Olivia Munn roasted Hollywood men, including actor Mark Wahlberg, during a sarcastic toast segment at the Critics Choice Awards 2018. The toast was made in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal that rocked the entertainment industry. Olivia and Niecy roasted Wahlberg over reports that he asked to be paid $1.5m for All the Money In The World reshoots, while actress Michelle Williams was apparently paid next to nothing.