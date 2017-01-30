It has been a fiery start to Monday at Manchester United, just hours after they blanked Wigan Athletic 4-0 in the fourth round of their FA Cip fixture on Sunday (January 29) at Old Trafford.

According to the communications department of the Premier League club, "a small electrical fire was identified quickly in the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand at around 07:00 GMT [12:30 pm IST] on Monday morning," a club statement said.

The spark reportedly occured from a faulty lift inside the motor room of the South stand, also known famously as the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand, after the Manchester United legend.

"The fire brigade attended and the isolated incident was dealt with quickly and effectively. There was minimal damage to the area and there were no injuries," the statement added.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were called in and they acted swiftly in extinguishing the fire. "We were called at 6.58am to Sir Matt Busby Way," said a spokesman from the fire department.

"Three fire engines from Manchester, Salford and Stretford attended the scene. We have isolated the electrics and extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and a CO2 fire extinguisher."

A visual from the smoke-filled Old Trafford have been captured by Twitter user Sarah Louise Feeney...