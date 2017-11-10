Director Ajay Andrews' Telugu movie Okkadu Migiladu (Okadu) starring Manchu Manoj, Anisha Ambrose, Jennifer, Milind Gunaji and Suhasini, has received good reviews and ratings from the audience.

Okkadu Migiladu is an action thriller written and directed by Ajay Andrews. The movie is based on the life of LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran and the gruesome civil war in Sri Lanka. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and it has a runtime of 2 hours 21 minutes.

Performances: Manchu Manoj has delivered a brilliant performance and his hard work is clearly visible on the screen. Anisha Ambrose, Jennifer, Milind Gunaji and Suhasini Maniratnam have done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Technical: SN Reddy and Laxmikanth, who have bankrolled the Manoj starrer, made sure that Okkadu Migiladu has high production values. The movie has amazing action choreography, beautiful visuals, good background score, and interesting costume and weapon designs, say the filmgoers.

We bring to you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update oOkkadu Migiladu movie review and rating by audience:

Rocking Star @HeroManoj1's #OkkaduMigiladu starts with the voice over of #NaaraRohith. @HeroManoj1 Entry with an Emotional Dialogue #OkkaduMigiladu .@HeroManoj1 alias #Peter Episode from #OkkaduMigiladu is fabulous.Heart touching dialogues and Manoj Variations in 2 Characters are amazing. First Half of #OkkaduMigiladu is Interesting, Emotional and Heart touching. Interval Episode of #OkkaduMigiladu.....Goosebumps Guaranteed!! "The Boat Journey Begins"

#OkkaduMigiladu Completed my 1st half. There cannot be one word to describe. @HeroManoj1 Anna.. this will be the huge break for you. Am eagerly waiting for second half. #Mesmerized #Awestruck #patroitism at its best.

#OkkaduMigiladu Movie An Extraordinary One @HeroManoj1 acting skills excellent and the story was absolutely awesome thankq Director Sir

First Half Report : Till now the movie is very intense with serious drama. Manoj and his performance is the highlight. We need to see how the second half turns out to be.

@HeroManoj1 .. First half just finished.. #OkkaduMigiladu .. Nice preformence brother... U only the pillar of frist half... just finished first half of #okkadu migeladu.. @HeroManoj1 .. Awesome performance.. Eagerly for second half...

#OkkaduMigiladu USA reports First half : avg Second half :avg Positive : Manoj & dialogues Negatives : OverVoilence Verdict : Mass entertainer with class subject Rating : 2.5/5

