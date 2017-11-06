Manchu Manoj's upcoming movie Okkadu Migiladu, which is slated for worldwide release on November 10, will clash with dubbed movies Adirindhi, C/o Surya, Gruham and Detective at the box office.

Manchu Manoj is one of the young Telugu actors, who are looking for the big break of their careers. His last two outings -- Shourya and Attack -- were average grossers at the box office. He went through several scripts to the best one for his next outing and is set to make his grand comeback after one and half years.

His next outing Okkadu Migiladu is based on the life of LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran and the gruesome civil war in Sri Lanka that resulted in the death of many people. Manchu Manoj is seen playing the roles of Prabhakaran. His role and the story have created a lot of curiosity about the film.

Okkadu Migiladu is an action thriller film, which has been written and directed by Ajay Andrews and produced by SN Reddy and Laxmikanth. Anisha Ambrose, Jennifer, Milind Gunaji and Suhasini Maniratnam are seen in important roles. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Its promos have also received good response from the viewers. The hype surrounding it has made everyone in the industry think that it would be the biggest opener and highest grossing film for Manchu Manoj. But the movie is facing a big threat in the form of some big-ticket dubbed flicks.

Adirindhi, Gruham, Detective and C/o Surya are the dubbed versions of Tamil movies Mersal starring Vijay, Aval starring Siddharth, Detective starring Vishal and Nenjil Thunivirundhal starring Sundeep Kishan, respectively. The first three movies have already been released and proved hit with the audience, while the fourth one has a Telugu hero, who is equally popular to Manchu Manoj.

Firstly, all the five movies belong to different genres and the audience will be split among them. Secondly, Okkadu Migiladu will face a problem of lack of theatres, as it had to share the total screen count with four other dubbed films. These aspects make it clear that the movie will not be able to become the biggest opener and highest grossing film for Manchu Manoj for sure.