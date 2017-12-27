Stylish star Allu Arjun was apparently disturbed over a couple of incidents at the pre-release event of his brother Sirish's Okka Kshanam and he was seen giving advice to the fans of mega family and Hari Teja.

Okka Kshanam is scheduled for worldwide release on December 28 and the makers are busy promoting it. As a part of its publicity, they held a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad on December 25. Allu Arjun was the chief guest of the event and he was upset with some fans, who made other celebs uncomfortable with their loud cheers while they were speaking.

Addressing the event, Allu Arjun praised the film unit for their wonderful work and thanked everyone for supporting his brother Allu Sirish. The stylish star sternly warned the over-enthusiastic crowd by saying, "It is basic manners for anyone to not shout when someone is talking. I know, these functions are meant to be celebrated in such fashion, but fans should know better and lower their voices when someone starts to speak on stage. Do not interrupt when a person is sharing their feelings."

Anchor Hari Teja, who was a finalist on the Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted the pre-release event of Okka Kshanam. At the end of his speech, the actor lauded her acting and anchoring skills. He also gave her a sweet warning that she should not tell the name of another actor at a different event.