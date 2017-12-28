Director VI Anand's Telugu movie Okka Kshanam starring Allu Sirish, Surbhi, Srinivas Avasarala and Seerat Kapoor has received positive review and rating from the audiences.

Okka Kshanam is a science fiction action thriller movie written by VI Anand and produced by Chakri Chigurupati and Rajesh Danda under the banner Lakshmi Narasimha Entertainments. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and has a runtime of 150 minutes.

Okka Kshanam story: Allu Sirish is in love with Surbhi. Srinivas Avasarala and Seerat Kapoor are also in love with each other. Both the couples find out that a few similar incidents are happening in their lives. Both the couples approach a college professor regarding this parallel life incidents. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Okka Kshanam is an interesting romantic thriller which deals with a parallel life concept. The film is an edge of the seat thriller and it showcases an intense conflict between love and destiny. The first half of the film is very engaging and a twist at the interval gains moment for the second half, which is also entertaining, say the audiences.

Performances: Allu Sirish, Surbhi, Srinivas Avasarala and Seerat Kapoor have delivered good performances and the chemistry between them is the highlight of Okka Kshanam. Dasari Arun Kumar, Jayaprakash V and other artistes have also done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Teachnical: Okka Kshanam has rich production elements Mani Sharma's background score and songs, Shyam K Naidu's cinematography, Chota K Prasad's editing amazing choreography of action and superb special effects are the attractions on the technical front, say the film goers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here are the Live updates of Okka Kshanam movie review and rating by the audience:

Done with the first half of #OkkaKshanam. Vry interesting. Sticks to the point of parallel lives. @directorvianand seems to have done it again after EPC. @AlluSirish @Surbhiactress as Jiva & Jyo carry the film on shoulders. Gripping. Can't wait to see the latter half. #OkkaKshanam keeps you on toes till the end. Edge of the seat sci-fi thriller. Kudos to @directorvianand @AlluSirish @Surbhiactress @IamSeeratKapoor Anand garu & # AlluSirish parallel ga Inko Hit Iddariki

#OkkaKshanam -one more intriguing thriller frm @directorvianand pepped up wth romance,comedy & emotions.Edge-of-the-seat moments in 2nd half. #Manisharma BGM is terrific, @AlluSirish gives his best performance till date. @Surbhiactress @IamSeeratKapoor sizzle in interesting roles.

#OkkaKshanam has an engaging second half with Nice screenplay. Director @directorvianand narrates the concept of Parallel Life with an interesting hitchcockish screenplay by connecting dots well!

#OkkaKshanam is an engaging thriller with tight screenplay.after #EPC.. @directorvianand came up with another interesting film..@AlluSirish impressed and @Surbhiactress is beautiful.congrats to the team.

Good first half and brilliant second half. Vi Anand has a bright future and not a one time wonder director! Superb storytelling. If @actor_Nikhil would have been the hero, movie would have been a big blockbuster #OkkaKshanam Ipudu hit avthadi

#OkkaKshanam Interesting, intriguing, intense thriller. Started slow, amazed by the interval bang and turned out extraordinary in the 2nd half. Bgm elevates the movie.. Will be a turning point in @AlluSirish career. #OkkaKshanamFromTomorrow #OkkaKshanamOnDec28th

#OkkaKshanam Superb first half Done with #OkkaKshanam . Interval scene Second half taking superb . Twists, thrilling elements Hittu bomma. 3.5/5

First Half Excellent First Half with Many Exciting Elements.. First Review for #OkkaKshanam From Virginia USA. Excellent First Half and Superb Second Half. Climax of the movie is outstanding Dillo Re Dillo Re Hit u Hit u Le...! @AlluSirish @SurabhiActress @IamSeeratKapoor @SKNonline @elurucnu @LNE_Official @sarigamacinemas @TeamAlluSirish

#OkkaKshanam first half very interesting with terrific interval bang, pre interval episode ll makes us thrill & proves why @directorvianand is gonna be next league director, @AlluSirish chosen right script & acted very well, ManiSharma BGM top notch, @Surbhiactress adorable

Interval now. Mani Sharma gari BGM next level Parallel life concept explained very well.. detailing is excellent @directorvianand Pre-Interval twist is the major highlight Interesting #OkkaKshanam

Interval block #OkkaKshanam @AlluSirish Ok first half. good second half..ending lo trim cheyachu bagane...one time watch. #OkkaKshanam

#OkkaKshanam good first half & below avg second half . @Srikanth219 @srinichai Overall average antaa.

#OkkaKshanam good first half & below avg second half ✔️✔️

Excellent 1st half Worth watching 2nd half I can't believe iam saying this about @AlluSirish 's movie.......movie baagundappaa......must chooodable movie #OkkaKshanam #OkkaKshanamReview

Watch Okka Kshanam official trailer here:

#OkkaKshanam : OK first half, average second half... Story, direction bagunna @AlluSirish kanna @sampoornesh Babu baga chesevadu...

@AlluSirish Done with #OkkaKshanam .Interval scene Second half taking superb.Twists, thrilling elements

#OkkaKshanam intriguing first half and extremely good second half .you will see Matured performance from @AlluSirish #surabhi got to stay long way in TFI. No words to director kudos to the team once again @AlluSirish @sknonline

#OkkaKshanam good movie..superb direction and execution by director anand..only minus sireesh bob..

#OkkaKshanam - Okay 1st Half with Terrific Interval Bang

Crazy First half.... edge of the seat thiller muv #OkkaKshanam brilliant frm @directorvianand @AlluSirish @Surbhiactress @IamSeeratKapoor

Pre Interval Superb. Decent 1st Half. #OkkaKshanam

Good 1st half, Intervel scenes #OkkaKshanam

Ok first half! Good second half!! Epc laaga climax weak! Average movie #OkkaKshanam

#OkkaKshanam expect the unexpected. Teriffic thriller. @directorvianand just nailed it.

