Allu Sirish's Okka Kshanam has witnessed better collections than last week's releases — Akhil Akkineni's Hello and Nani's MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) at the US box office in the first weekend.

Okka Kshanam was to be released along with Hello and MCA, but its makers postponed its release by a week to avoid its clash. Both the films received a decent response in their opening week and some people in the industry had been sceptical on the prospects of the Allu Sirish starrer at the US box office.

To everyone's surprise, the VI Anand-directed film opened to a good response and saw increased footfalls on the following days. Okka Kshanam has collected $192,617 (Rs 1.23 crore) at the US box office in the first weekend. It beat the lifetime records of Allu Sirish's previous releases in three days.

On the other hand, Hello and MCA collected $833,167 and $943,941, respectively at the US box office in its opening week. Both the movies were expected to surpass $1 million-mark in the country in the second weekend. But they witnessed a steep decline in its collection in the second week.

Hello has collected approximately $96,192 at the US box office in its second weekend, taking its 10-day total collection to $ 929,359 (Rs 5.93 crore). However, it has failed to cross $1 million mark.

The Nani starrer had a bigger drop than Hello, but it managed to cross $1 million mark in the country. MCA has collected approximately $78,656 at the US box office, taking its 11-day total collection to $1,022,597 (Rs 6.53 crore).

Taran Adarsh tweeted: Total till 31 Dec 2017... USA Boxoffice... * Telugu film #OkkaKshanam $ 192,617 [₹ 1.23 cr] * Telugu film #Hello $ 929,359 [₹ 5.93 cr] * Telugu film #MiddleClassAbbayi #MCA $ 1,022,597 [₹ 6.53 cr] * Tamil film #Velaikkaran $ 338,212 [₹ 2.16 cr] @Rentrak."