Okinawa Autotech, headquartered in Sohna Road, Gurgaon has announced the launch date of its next electric scooter, Praise in India. The Praise, what is expected to be a premium offering in its segment has been slated for launch in the country on December 19.

Okinawa Praise is open for pre-bookings across the dealerships of the company in the country for a token amount of Rs 2,000. Little is known about the Praise e-scooter as of now. However, the teaser images and videos released by the company indicate at premium offerings with features like headlight unit with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The tease images also revealed a sporty edgy front apron.

Reports suggest that the new Okinawa Praise e-scooter will get a telescopic fork and disc brake upfront. It may also get larger-sized front wheel than the Ridge. Okinawa claims the Praise will clock the highest speed and the longest range yet achieved by an e-scooter. Considering the claim of the company, the new upcoming e-scooter should have a range beyond 100km per charge claimed by Hero Electric Wave DX. The Praise is also expected to clock a top speed of over 60kmph.

The Praise is expected to come loaded with side stand sensors, anti-theft sensor and combi brakes. The e-scooter is expected to get a full charge in 6-8 hours; while there will be an option of charging it by up to 80 percent in less than two hours.

The Praise is expected to get a price tag of Rs 49,000. The company's previous model Ridge is priced at Rs 43,702 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

