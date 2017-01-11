Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Kapur are set to reprise their romance in Shaad Ali's OK Jaanu, which will be released on January 13. The Aashiqui 2 couple has already won hearts with the movie's songs- composed by none other than A.R. Rahman.

Also read: Shraddha-Aditya's kissing scenes in OK Jaanu cleared by censor board

The movie is a Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil movie, O Kadhal Kanmani (OK Kanmani). Produced by Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the movie is already generating a huge buzz. People, who have watched the Tamil version, are in fact waiting for OK Jaanu to hit the screens.

Here are top 5 reasons to watch OK Jaanu.

Shraddha-Aditya's comeback

Everyone loved Shraddha and Aditya's chemistry in their first film, Aashiqui 2. The duo was also rumoured to be dating each other for a long time. Their amazing chemistry is one of the reasons to go and watch the film. They look adorable in the trailer and songs.

Success of the original movie – OK Kanmani

Mani Ratnam's OK Kanmani featured Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The movie was a blockbuster and the songs were also super hits. Shaad Ali has remade the film in Hindi and hopefully, he has done justice to the original version.

A.R. Rahman Music

Nobody can say no to A.R. Rahman's music. He contributed in a big way to OK Kanmani's success and now, he has composed for OK Jaanu as well. The film's songs including The Humma Song and the title track have already won hearts. On top of that, Gulzar's lyrics had added charm to the tracks.

Storyline

OK Jaanu's storyline is quite interesting. The film deals with live-in relationship. Aditya and Shraddha's characters, who don't believe in the institution of marriage, belie norm and starts living together. The storyline will attract today's youth for sure.

Mumbai darshan

OK Jaanu has been shot in Mumbai, thus, it will give non-Mumbaikars a trip to the city of dreams. Mumbai is just not a backdrop in the movie but a character itself. Fans look forward to Ravi K Chandran's cinematography in the film. In fact, OK Kanmani's cinematography was also phenomenal as it was done by P.C. Sreeram.