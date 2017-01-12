Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's OK Jaanu, which got released on Friday, January 13, has received mixed reviews from critics.

Directed by Shaad Ali and co-produced by Karan Johar and Mani Ratnam, OK Jaanu is the official remake of Ratnam's Tamil blockbuster, OK Kanmani, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The Hindi remake also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and dancer Leela Samson in pivotal roles.

The movie has impressed certain sections of critics and the audience alike. They claim the film is entertaining. The storyline of the film revolves around live-in relationships. This is the second time Aditya and Shraddha will be sharing screen space as the lead pair. The two were earlier seen in the superhit movie, Aashiqui 2.

We bring to you some critics' opinions about the movie:

Manjari Saxena of Gulf News said: "Shaad Ali's directorial OK Jaanu is a sweet love story. But of the saccharine kind. It's disappointing to see a man of Mani Ratnam's calibre pen a story that loses its plot as it keeps presenting the same thing over and over again in slightly different settings. Keep this one for the television premiere."

