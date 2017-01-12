OK Jaanu movie review

OK Jaanu Cast and Crew: Director Shaad Ali Producer Mani Ratnam, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar Cast Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Karan Nath and Leela Samson Music AR Rahman Cinematography Ravi K Chandran Release date 13 January 2017 Runtime 2.15 hours Budget Rs 32 crore Rating --/5

Director Shaad Ali's Bollywood movie OK Jaanu, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, has received positive reviews from the audience across the globe.

Story/Plot:

OK Jaanu is a romantic drama film. It is an official remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil film, O Kadhal Kanmani, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. Director Shaad Ali adapted the same story in Bollywood with a few changes in the screenplay to suit the taste of Hindi audience. Mani Ratnam has produced the movie in collaboration with Karan Johar under the banners Madras Talkies and Dharma Productions.

The story revolves around Adi (Aditya Roy Kapur), who is a game designer from Lucknow and dreams of immigrating to the US. Tara (Shraddha Kapoor) is a graduate working in an architecture firm who wants to go to Paris to pursue higher education. They meet each other at a friend's wedding and become close friends. As time passes, they get into a live-in relationship, but their dreams force them to part ways. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis:

The story of OK Jaanu, which has already become a hit with the South Indian audience, will impress Hindi viewers too. Some feel-good romantic scenes keep them entertained in the first half of the film. The second half is also good, but its slow-paced narration tests people's patience. The climax is predictable, they say.

Performances:

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor have delivered good performances. The sparkling chemistry between the two is the highlight of Ok Jaanu. Naseeruddin Shah, Karan Nath and Leela Samson, who have played supporting roles, have done justice to their parts, and are also among the assets of the movie, says the audience.

Production:

OK Jaanu has rich production values. AR Rahman's melodious soundtracks and background score, Ravi K Chandran's cinematography, selection of beautiful costumes and exotic locales are the attractions too, according to viewers.

We bring you some viewers' opinions on the film shared on Twitter and Facebook. Following is the live update of Ok Jaanu movie review by audience: