Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's OK Jaanu, which was released on Friday, January 13, got an average opening at the Indian box office.

Released in around 1,500 screens across the country, the film witnessed 40 percent occupancy on its first day and collected Rs 6 crore at the Indian box office. The movie is targeted at the multiplex audience in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata to bring in the maximum numbers.

OK Jaanu, directed by Shaad Ali, was made with a budget of Rs 32 crore, with production cost being Rs 22 crore and marketing expenses of Rs 10 crore. If the movie manages to continue drawing the audience at the same pace as was witnessed on the opening day, it would recover its production cost in less than a week.

However, that may become a difficult goal, as negative reviews may affect the film's collection. Also, it has to compete with two films — Aamir Khan's Dangal, which is still ruling box office charts in many theatres across the country, and Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel's xXx:Return of Xander Cage, which has been creating a massive buzz and hits the screens on January 14.

OK Jaanu makers can, however, take comfort in the fact that a certain section of moviegoers who watched the film have been praising the concept and the performance of the actors. The positive word-of-mouth publicity may work as a saving grace for the film's overall business.

Co-produced by Karan Johar and Mani Ratnam, the movie is the official remake of Ratnam's Tamil blockbuster, OK Kanmani, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The Hindi remake also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and dancer Leela Samson in pivotal roles.