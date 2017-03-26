A man opened fire in a Cincinnati nightclub in the wee hours of Sunday leaving one person dead and at least 14 people injured, according to Cincinnati police.

Police officials rushed to Cameo Night Club on Kellogg Avenue after reports of shooting in the region emerged.

The officials have not yet revealed if anyone has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

This incident comes a little under a year after the deadly Orlando nightclub shooting in Florida, when a terrorist killed 49 people and wounded 53 others.

On scene Cameo Night Club 4601 Kellogg. 14 victims shot, one victim decreased. pic.twitter.com/yMMlTf5Bcl — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) March 26, 2017

The victims have been taken to the local hospitals immediately, the police added.

Outside @UnivHospitalCin where victims and families have arrived after reports of multiple shot cameo nightclub @Local12 awaiting @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/62l2k7gI1f — TR Gormley (@McGingeryBeard) March 26, 2017

According to some reports, the gunman is reportedly still on the loose.

The investigation into the incident is under way.

More details awaited.