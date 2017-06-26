While the US and allied forces are closing in on defeating ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) in the middle east, terrorists have struck back by hacking several American government websites including Ohio state governor's website.

Governor John Kasich's official website has been defaced with Islamic State Caliphate propaganda and even warned President Donald Trump of grave consequences for the atrocities on Muslim nations.

"You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries. I Love Islam state," said ISIS cyber unit Team System Dz, who have claimed responsibility for the series of hacking.

Currently, Ohio state officials have taken down the aforementioned website, Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections website and other affected government web pages, and initiated an investigation to ascertain whether the hacking was done really by ISIS organisation (Team System Dz) or any local cyber criminals.

"All affected servers have been taken offline and we are investigating how these hackers were able to deface these websites," he said. "We also are working with law enforcement to better understand what happened." CNN quoted Tom Hoyt, spokesman for the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, as saying.

So far, Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has neither denied whether this is a handy work of the ISIS module nor announced its own probe over the hacking.

