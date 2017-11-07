It's sad news for the fans of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series, Naagin.

Mouni Roy, who has been the face of the show since the first season, will not be part of the third instalment of the successful series.

Although Ekta had earlier said that Mouni would star in Naagin 3, it seems the makers are now hunting for a new face to play the lead in the upcoming series, reported SpotboyE report.

Mouni Roy to share screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Big B in Brahmastra?

While one may wonder if a rift between the actress and producer resulted in Mouni being replaced on the show, it turns out that all is well between them.

The reason for Mouni declining Naagin 3 is due to her busy schedule. The gorgeous actress, who is making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold, will soon start shooting for Alt Balaji web series Mehrunisa.

Post that, she will begin filming for Dharma Production's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt from February 2018 onwards.

Since Naagin 3 will go on air from January next year, Mouni will not be able to dedicate time for the show and hence she opted out of the massively successful supernatural series.

However, we hope Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra and Sudha Chandra will continue to reprise their roles in the upcoming season as well.