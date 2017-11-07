Ana and Christian's story finally comes to an end as the third and final instalment of the Fifty Shades franchise is ready to arrive in theatres — Fifty Shades Freed.

The full-length trailer for Fifty Shades Freed has been released. And, it has EVERYTHING.

Based on EL James' erotic book trilogy, the film focuses on Christian and Ana's long-awaited wedding ceremony and their extensive European honeymoon.

Ana's former boss Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson) returns in the drama, which was already teased in the first Fifty Shades Freed trailer.

There is a new hot architect Gia (Arielle Kebbel) creeping on Christian, who will build Ana and Christian's dream home. Apart from that, the trailer shows that Anastasia is in the middle of a dangerous car chase.

And, for the fans who can't wait to see Fifty Shades Freed on the big screen, the trailer also teases the BDSM-loving Mr. Grey and unveils more steamy scenes.

Watch the trailer here.

Directed by James Foley and adapted by Niall Leonard, Fifty Shades Freed will see Jamie Dornan as Christian and Dakota Johnson as Anastasia. The movie will also feature Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden, Rita Ora, Tyler Hoechlin, Luke Grimes, Brant Daugherty, Arielle Kebbel, and more.

The movie is slated for release on Valentine's Day 2018. The previous instalments of the trilogy are Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker.