Varun Dhawan is known for his energetic performances, but the actor apparently got a little too excited while shooting a dance sequence, and ended up kicking his co-actress Taapsee Pannu.

Varun was shooting for a song in Judwaa 2 with Taapsee and Jacqueline Fernandez. According to reports, the actor got so excited while dancing that he mistakenly kicked Taapsee on her hand.

Although the actress got a little hurt, she did not react much. However, Varun felt sorry for it and apologised to her many times. "It was actually quite funny. While we were shooting a song and dance Varun's foot hit my hand. No harm was done. It's okay. Hota hai," SKJ Bollywood News quoted Taapsee as saying.

Recently, Taapsee was slut-shamed by some for posting some bikini pictures on social media. She had shared the photos to promote one song from Judwaa 2. While many praised the diva for her new avatar, some had made some nasty comments.

However, Taapsee responded to the trolls like a boss, and won accolades for her cool attitude. Meanwhile, Jacqueline too had been in news for her rumoured link-up with Sidharth Malhotra. It was reported that Sidharth and Jacqueline, who had featured together in A Gentleman, had been dating each other. It was also said that Jackie is the reason, Sidharth had broken up with Alia Bhatt. However, there had not been any confirmation on those reports.

Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is a remake of Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa. The trailer of the film had received a positive response from the viewers. While the original movie was a hit, a lot is being expected from Varun in the remake.