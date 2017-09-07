Hospital Ship, the MBC medical drama, will be back with episodes 7 and 8 on Thursday, September 7, at 10 pm KST. These episodes will focus on the new challenges faced by the young surgeon Song Eun Jae.

The female lead will be confronted by her aunt Oh Mi Jung during a short visit to the hometown. In the promo, Oh Mi Jung reminds her niece, "You didn't even shed a drop of tear throughout your mother's funeral."

But her problems do not end there. New problems will be waiting for the young surgeon in the Hospital Ship. She will be criticised by her colleague Kwak Hyun after a patient dies because of him. "You are always impressive. Not everyone is like you," he tells her.

As everybody in the sailing hospital blames the male protagonist, the female lead gently reminds them, "Failures make doctors grow. It's cruel that our failures lead to people's death."

But Choo Won Gong believes that Kwak Hyun does not deserve to be a part of the team. "What are you doing? We don't need doctors who only take out their anger on us," he says in the footage. The video also features a conversation between the male protagonist and his father. "You saved children's lives and made some of them become doctors," the young doctor says.

The medical drama might also focus on the blossoming romance between Cha Joon Young and Yoo A Rim. Upcoming episodes of the Korean mini-series could also reveal new details about the demise of Kim Jae Gul's sibling in the flashback sequence.

Click here to watch Hospital Ship episodes 7 and 8 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.