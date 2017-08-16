Andy Rubin's Essential Phone returns to spotlight as the bezel-less smartphone is officially confirmed to ship within the next seven days. The smartphone company has recently confirmed via the email sent to pre-registered customers that the handset has been built and ready to ship.

This should come in as a welcome relief to all those prospective buyers of Essential Phone as Andy Rubin had previously tweeted that the highly-anticipated phone launch had been delayed by a few weeks. Now it seems that the phone will be shipped for free without any delay in shipping.

Back on August 21, Andu Rubin had tweeted that the Essential Phone was undergoing certification and testing, and now the handset is ready to be purchased for $699 via Essential.com. Open sale for the handset is also expected to commence sometime later through Best Buy, Amazon and the finance company Affirm at $29.13 per month for 24 months.

Those who pre-ordered the Essential 360 Camera will receive a separate email detailing its availability and shipping info. Coming to the phone's specs, it boasts a 5.71-inch edge-to-edge display, Snapdragon 835 processor chipset, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and 3,040mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

On the camera front, the Essential Phone equips the industry standard rear dual-camera setup with two 13MP sensors and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera with a similar video recording functionality as the rear camera. The handset is expected to ship with stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.