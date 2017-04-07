Reliance Jio has been exploring new areas to expand its business beyond the mobile telecom vertical. Jio has already confirmed that it is testing the broadband services, which can offer speeds up to 1Gbps, but the Jio DTH is a bit of a mystery.

Read: From broadband to DTH, everything that's Jio testing right now

While the speculations continue to make the rounds, Jio's official website dropped major hints on the home broadband and what appears to be the DTH service it plans to offer in the future. Jio's Quick Recharge webpage gives users an option to top-up their Mobile and JioFi, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Jio Apps and two new options – Home Broadband and Jio Link.

The Home Broadband listing is pretty clear and aligns with the company's plans to offer high-speed fiber optic connections to home users. The groundwork for the FTTH service reportedly started in November last year and has been under beta testing in Mumbai since January. There is no information on the commercial roll-out, but Jio is expected to offer its traditional 3-month free trial to early adopters.

However, there is no official word on Jio DTH.

Two different types of set-top box images have leaked so far, but the Jio Link image shown on the company's website bear no resemblances with either. It is possible that Jio DTH might not actually come to fruition; instead the company might offer an IPTV solution.

Meanwhile, the listing is a good sign that the company might shed some light on Jio GigaFiber Home Broadband and Jio Link soon.