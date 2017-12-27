The official trailer of Fahadh Faasil's upcoming Mollywood flick Carbon, which is written and directed by National Award-winning cinematographer Venu has been released online. The interesting trailer hints at a jungle adventure trip of a group of people and Fahadh Faasil sporting a sluggish look spreads curiosity on social media.

The movie, which marks Venu's return to the director's chair after a break, has been in the headlines ever since it was announced earlier this year.

The 1.36-minute trailer is balanced with mundane life events of Fahadh's sluggish character and how the jungle adventure catapults his life, along with a group of other people, into the unknown. The pace and the tone of the trailer reflect the movie's overall appeal and build up curiosity among the viewers.

Venu, who is considered as one of the best cinematographers in the country with three National Award for Best Cinematography to his credit, ventures into direction after a hiatus with Carbon. His last Mollywood outing was Mammootty-starrer Munnariyippu in 2014, which was hailed by the critics for its razor-sharp portrayal of crime and punishment.

On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil is having a rough patch for reasons outside filmdom. Recently, the actor gathered unnecessary social media attention in connection with the vehicle tax evasion case.

Another trump card of the movie Carbon is that it marks the Mollywood debut of filmmaker and music composer Vishal Bharadwaj, who has composed some soul-stirring tunes for Venu.

The recently released first poster of the movie, which introduced various characters as a collage of interspersed images, was well received on social media.

The movie also features an ensemble cast including Mamta, Dileesh Pothan, Manikandan, Soubin Shahir, and Nedumudi Venu.

The tagline of the movie, ashes and diamonds, also points at another adventure packed treasure hunt. While the intriguing trailer sparks the guessing game about the plot, it is trending along with Fahadh Faasil's carefree looks and catchy dialogues.