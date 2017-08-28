After countless spy shots and rumours, French carmaker Renault on Monday announced the arrival of its premium SUV, Captur, in India. Renault India has confirmed the launch of the new SUV this year.

The company calls Captur a premium SUV with strong crossover DNA. Not to be confused with the relatively cheaper Kaptur on sale in Russia, the model destined for India is currently on sale in European markets. Captur will be positioned above Duster and will be the new flagship model of the company.

"We are delighted to announce that we will launch our premium feature loaded Renault Captur in India this year, which has delivered global success and is widely acclaimed for its stunning design expressive design ... Like all our offerings in India, there will high levels of innovation and customisation in the Renault Captur that will be launched in India, to best suite the Indian customers," said Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

The company has not divulged any further information on Captur. Multiple reports claim that the India spec model will underpin Renault Duster's M0 platform instead of B platform to keep the price in check.

In addition, aggressive localisation is also expected on India-spec Captur to price the vehicle competitively.

If Renault decides to go with Duster's platform, chances are high that both the vehicles will also share powertrains. The 1.5-litre K9k diesel engine develops 89bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 220Nm at 1,750rpm, which is expected to get a slight bump in Captur.

Renault may also sell Captur with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. Both the engines will be mated to six-speed manual transmission. Renault may add a 4WD version and automatic gearbox options to the line-up later.

Renault India has also crossed the milestone of 300 dealership outlets in India.