After nearly 10 months of delay, DSK Benelli, the Indian subsidiary of Italian motorcycle maker Benelli has finally decided to launch the 302R. Aspiring buyers for the fully-faired sibling of TNT 300 can now book the bike in company dealerships for a token amount of Rs 30,000.

Also read: Benelli Leoncino, TRK 502 to be launched in India in 2017

The most affordable fully-faired motorcycle from Benelli's stable is also confirmed for launch in mid-July. "It is quite overwhelming to see the DSK Benelli 302R receiving such positive customer response even before it has entered the market. This signifies the trust and brand salience that DSK Benelli has been able to develop amongst the Indian motorcycle enthusiasts," said Shirish Kulkarni, Chairman, DSK Motowheels.

The new version of 302R was unveiled at 2015 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan and was introduced in India at Auto Expo 2016. It sports stylish and modern design additions that are pleasing to young riders. The motorcycle is based on a newly-designed trellis frame that is lighter and results in better handling around corners.

The DSK Benelli 302R will use the same powertrain that currently does duty in the TNT 300. The mill is an in-line two-cylinder DOHC unit that develops 36bhp at 12,000rpm and 27Nm at 9,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and the bike reportedly has a top speed of over 170kmph.

Benelli 302R employs 41mm upside down forks at the front and mono suspension at the rear. It gets twin 260mm floating discs with a four-piston caliper brake at the front and a single 240mm disc with a single-piston caliper brake at the rear. It is not clear that the ABS will be offered as the standard package. The motorcycle measures 2,175mm in length, 746mm in width, 1,146mm in height, and weighs 180kg.

The 302R will go up against the Yamaha YZF-R3, KTM RC390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300. The 302R is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 3.25 lakh – Rs 3.50 lakh ex-showroom.