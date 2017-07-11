The launch date of the highly anticipated Compass from iconic American SUV maker Jeep has been revealed. The new Compass, the first Made in India offering of the brand, is set to go on sale in the country on July 31.

With the announcement, Jeep has put an end to rumours that Compass would only be making its India entry in August. The provocation for the company to advance the dates seems to have been the newly rolled out Goods and Services Tax (GST). The bookings for the new Compass are already open in the country and the early numbers indicate a warm welcome for the model.

The Jeep Compass will be the most affordable offering of the brand in India. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 23 lakh. The recently rolled out GST rates could also impact on its pricing as well. Compass will be pitted against Hyundai Tucson and Skoda Yeti.

The new Compass will be rolled out from FCA's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra. The model will be offered mainly in three variants — Sport, Longitude, Limited — and exclusive sub-variants for diesel models — Longitude (O) and Limited (O).

The new Compass will get a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol engine options under the hood. The diesel mill will develop 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol mill will belt out 160 hp. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be offered with the petrol mill.

The new Compass will hit the market with 50+ safety and security features such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control, and Traction Control, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Panic Brake Assist.