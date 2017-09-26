A 28-year-old woman was crossing the road with her four-day-old baby in a pram in Great Barr, West Midlands, when they were hit by a passing car. Police were called to the A34 Walsall Road, near to Beeches Road at 6pm on Saturday 23 September following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
Officers Release CCTV After Hit And Run Driver Collides With Mother And Pram
