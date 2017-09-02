Officer suspended after arresting Utah nurse for doing her job

A nurse at the University Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah has accused a police detective of assaulting and illegally arresting her after she followed a hospital policy that does not allow authorities to draw blood from unconscious patients. The incident, which happened on 26 July, got recorded through the bodycam of detective Jeff Payne and the CCTV installed in the hospital. Salt Lake police Sergeant Brandon Shearer has responded on the incident and said an internal investigation is now underway.