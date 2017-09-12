Land Rover SUVs are known for their off-road prowess. The Discovery and Defender range of SUVs are popular in extreme regions of the globe where there is always conflict between machine and nature.

If you still think Land Rover can come up with something more for extreme off-road conditions, you are right.

Meet Land Rover Discovery SVX. The offspring of Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO), the Discovery SVX has been unveiled at Frankfurt Motor Show as a production preview of the ultimate all-terrain Land Rover.

The Discovery SVX will be the first Land Rover hand-assembled by experts at the SVO Technical Centre in the UK when production begins in 2018.

The Discovery SVX is offered exclusively with a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol powertrain, tuned to deliver 525hp peak power and 625Nm torque, along with suspension modification.

It also includes Hydraulic Active Roll Control (H-ARC), which gives increased wheel articulation and improved body control while reducing body roll — all spot on for extreme off-roading.

The SVO team has also increased approach, departure and breakover angles by employing long-travel dampers and revised knuckles, and fitting larger 815mm-diameter 275/55 R20 Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tyres on forged aluminium alloy wheels.

The Discovery SVX is also equipped with active centre and electronic rear-locking differentials which work with a specially-tuned Terrain Response 2 system.

The SVO took inspiration from the Discovery off-road challenge vehicles used for Camel Trophy and G4 Challenge events to give the Discovery SVX a separate visual identity.

These include unique front and rear bumpers with protective skid plates, exposed Rush Orange-finished metal recovery hooks, an anti-glare bonnet finish and an integrated rear-mounted electric winch system.

The Discovery SVX also stands out for its exclusive satin Tectonic Grey paint finish. Narvik Black side vents with V8 badging, a Narvik Black Dynamic grille, silver roof rails and a roof-mounted unit with two additional light pods complete the transformation.