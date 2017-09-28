Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Mohammad Rameez Parray was gunned down after at least four terrorists barged into his house in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district late on Wednesday. The incident comes three months after militants killed an Indian Army officer, Lt Ummer Fayaz, after dragging him out of a wedding in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Reports state that four of his family members have also been injured. The incident occurred when Parray was reportedly on leave for 20 days. He joined the BSF a few years ago and was posted in Baramulla with 73 Battalion.

A Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying: "While the jawan was killed, the injured family members were shifted to a hospital for treatment."

The terrorists reportedly initially just thrashed the jawan, however, when his two brothers, father and aunt protested, they opened fire on everyone with automatic rifles. The bullets killed Parray on the spot, according to eyewitnesses.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Deputy General SP Vaid said that three to four militants stormed into the BSF jawan's home and dragged him out. "When they resisted, the attackers opened fire – fatally injuring Parray. He died later," Vaid added.

An official statement was later released by the BSF, condemning the incident.

"Constable Rameez Parrey, a BSF personnel who was on leave, was killed by terrorists in a cowardly manner today," the statement said.