Superstar Mohanlal's two upcoming projects directed by VA Shrikumar Menon are among the most awaited movies for the Indian audience. It includes Mahabharata, based on MT Vasudevan Nair's epic novel Randamoozham and fantasy thriller Odiyan.

Mohanlal, who had guaranteed Odiyan to be a visual treat, has announced that Odiyan will come live at 8 pm IST on Sunday, July 2, via the movie's Facebook page. The superstar's latest audio message has excited his fans who are eagerly waiting to see the first look title teaser of the fantasy movie, which will have elements of magical realism.

In a recent interview, Shrikumar had opened up on the project: "Odiyans are a clique who wore animal costumes. They faded into oblivion in the 90s and the superstar plays the last Odiyan in the movie packed with magical realism elements. The movie will start rolling in July and go on till September." The mega-budget entertainer is the production venture of Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirwad Cinemas.

Scripted by Harikrishnan, Odiyan will see the presence of Manju Warrier opposite Mohanlal and Prakash Raj as the antagonist. The makers are yet to reveal details on the other cast of the movie. The production design and cinematography will be handled by Sabu Cyril and Shaji Kumar, respectively. The movie is expected to have many stunt sequences, and after Pulimurugan, National Award winner Peter Hein has been roped in to choreograph them.

The team was recently looking for child artistes who can play the childhood character of the superstar. They were looking for kids with flexible body and who are trained in Kalaripayattu, gymnastics and martial arts.

Meanwhile, Shrikumar's most anticipated Rs 1,000 crore movie Mahabharata, bankrolled by Dubai-based businessman BR Shetty, narrates the epic in the perspective of Bheem. Mohanlal plays the lead role in the movie, which is said to have many big names of Indian cinema and Hollywood in significant roles. It is expected to go on floors by 2018.

Here's the announcement by Mohanlal on Odiyan's arrival:

Stay tuned to this page for the Odiyan's live video at 8 pm on July 2.